North Coast Progressive Action crowdsourced these ideas to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
1. Make a plan for neighbors to check on each other and help each other out (pick up groceries when somebody’s sick, make sure everybody’s safe, take turns mowing the lawn of somebody who can’t do it themselves, etc).
2. Buy a cup of coffee for somebody who seems like she might appreciate some kindness.
3. Start a skill-share co-op with neighbors or other community members.
4. Create a tool library in your neighborhood.
5. Make a plan for neighbors to come together and plant a community garden, plant trees or come together on another project that would benefit the neighborhood.
6. Start a fundraiser for somebody in the community that could use some extra help.
7. Pick up trash and dog poop on your street.
8. Find ways to support community organizations and groups that provide community and services to marginalized groups and others who are less represented on the North Coast.
9. Talk to people who are without housing, are struggling to get by or otherwise have limited resources and ask them what they need. Organize others to lift their voices and find solutions.
10. Stay informed on the needs of immigrants and learn how you can help.
11. Clean out your basement and share items you’re not using through your neighborhood Buy Nothing Group.
12. Make a financial donation to an existing local community organization.
13. Organize a neighborhood food drive for a local food bank.
14. Call five representatives about something that impacts our local community.
15. Write letters of gratitude to people who have done something that’s made your day or life better.
16. Start a child care co-op.
17. Teach somebody a skill you have.
18. Make some extra food once a week and share it with a community member that would appreciate it.
19. Create an emergency phone tree for neighbors to help neighbors in need.
20. Share some time with a community member who doesn’t have a lot of company or support.
21. Help a neighbor find assistance through services like Legal Aid Services of Oregon that offer help with issues including foreclosures, evictions and tenant rights.
22. Check the donation requests at Neighbor Share Closet and share what you can.
23. Set up a Community Fridge in your neighborhood.
24. Organize a monthly litter pickup in your community or beach.
25. Resolve to do two kind things each day for someone outside of your immediate circle. Watching for those opportunities will make you more patient, kind and optimistic.