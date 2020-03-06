Astorians have legitimate concerns and are asking good questions about what preparations are being made locally to deal with what experts say is the inevitable appearance of COVID-19.
As the city continues to monitor this evolving situation, I want our neighbors to know that their health and safety are the primary concern of the many local agencies working together to prepare for this virus.
The dedicated professionals in our private sector, nongovernmental, local, state and federal organizations with a role to play are working around the clock sharing the latest information, refining plans, studying lessons learned from other areas, considering the “what ifs” and focusing on the goal of most effectively and efficiently protecting public health.
The city's primary touch point is Clatsop County, whose Public Health Department is in continuous contact with Oregon Health Authority, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, our local hospitals, schools, Clatsop County Emergency Management and the U.S. Coast Guard, among others.
I am extremely impressed with the level of coordination and communications taking place.
Many Astorians want to understand how any risk from cruise ships will be managed. We take this risk very seriously. In addition to existing federal protocols, discussions are ongoing between the city, county, Port of Astoria, Coast Guard, cruise lines as well as state and federal agencies as this situation evolves.
Time allows for deliberate, methodical planning. There will be updated guidance in the coming weeks prior to any scheduled cruise ship arrival.
Neither Astoria nor our partners will make any significant decision in response to COVID-19 in isolation. Rather, any potential decisions about curtailing activities, for example, will be made in concert with our partners and other agencies and health authorities, based on the best available information and recommendations of health authorities, tailored to local risk.
The best action each of us can take as individuals to protect the community’s health is to follow the basic guidance which is outlined on a wide variety of public health websites, like regular hand-washing, avoiding touching one’s face, staying home if sick and other steps.
Please rest assured that the dedicated public servants and medical professionals working on this issue are doing so tirelessly.
