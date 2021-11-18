As a property owner in Gearhart, I wish to respond to Jack Zimmerman’s guest column titled, “Residents will support a modest and sensible firehouse project” (The Astorian, Oct. 12).
I served as a volunteer firefighter in Arizona in the 1980s and 1990s and have experience as a training officer, captain and acting chief.
I also sold fire and rescue apparatus, tools, appliances and personal protective gear to Arizona municipalities, rural fire districts, industrial facilities and Native American reservations. I worked with fire chiefs and board members, gaining direct insight into governmental and business planning and budgeting processes and the demands of delivering safe, effective emergency services.
I may understand a little bit more about what it takes to provide fire and emergency medical service than the typical citizen.
I live and pay taxes here. No, I don’t want to see my property taxes climb again because I am literally one of those seniors living on a fixed income. A tax increase for a $13 million firehouse bond measure will be a hardship to me.
Zimmerman argues that the community does not “want, need or understand” the facility being proposed. He clearly doesn’t want it. Fine. I also think it’s clear he doesn’t understand it or the needs it addresses.
I’ve read the FAQs on the city’s website and in my informed opinion, Gearhart is only asking for what the fire department needs to competently fulfill their mission.
Zimmerman claims the facility would be “opulent,” “expensive” and “massive.”
There is nothing opulent nor massive about the proposal. That’s pure hyperbole.
Expensive? Well, what isn’t these days? But the economics of why everything costs so much is a different topic. Citizens need to keep in mind that costs will only go up with time. Delay costs money. And when it comes to infrastructure, underbuilding costs far more in the long run than overbuilding.
A fire department needs to have the facilities and means to conduct training within their own department within their own service area. It’s how you build teamwork and increase both classroom and hands-on training frequency. The fire department is only proposing to build enough office and classroom space to meet their current needs.
The training goal for volunteers to meet the standards of the firefighting profession seems to be a point of contention with Zimmerman. That doesn’t mean the fire department expects taxpayers to pay for all their personnel to go pro. It means that they want their members to be trained to the established standards of the fire service.
Zimmerman also opposes water rescue equipment and training, saying we have the U.S. Coast Guard for that.
The entire western border of the city is the Pacific Ocean with popular beaches that attract locals and visitors alike. Shoreline ocean water rescue is something that needs to be done immediately, before the victim is swept out to sea and before hypothermia can do its damage. Time is critical. A properly trained and equipped crew from the fire department can respond significantly faster than the Coast Guard and will make a lifesaving difference for many of these calls. Not to mention the Coast Guard could be tied up elsewhere and unable to immediately respond.
Zimmerman apparently thinks of Gearhart as a small village, not a city, and he believes the fire department’s call volume is low enough that we can simply call on Medix or Seaside or the Coast Guard if something happens.
I live just off Pacific Way. I hear how often this department goes out and it is plenty busy. Mutual aid is great, but it is not meant to be the first response. More importantly, Gearhart is a growing city and the fire department needs to grow with it.
Keeping infrastructure up to date is expensive. Failing to keep your infrastructure up to date is deadly, as is failing to plan adequately to accommodate growth. In emergency services, dollars spent or not spent can literally equate to lives saved or not saved.
In closing, look at the expensive school campus sitting high out of the tsunami inundation zone in Seaside. Before it was even completed it was already inadequate to the current needs of the school district. I hope Gearhart doesn’t make that same mistake out of some misbegotten effort to maintain a false austerity.
In the long run, that would be far, far more costly in both money and possible lives lost than what the city has modestly proposed.