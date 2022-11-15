Culvert

Poorly designed and maintained culverts are a major impediment to salmon migration.

 Chinook Observer

Indigenous tribes existed for thousands of years before we heard the word “infrastructure.”

In today’s world, infrastructure includes the roads, bridges, ferries and airports that keep society moving. Generations ago, we didn’t have these things — the natural world provided what we needed with oceans, rivers, estuaries, wetlands and forests. Natural infrastructure supported our cultures, economies and ways of life.

Ed Johnstone is the chairman of the Nortwest Indian Fisheries Commission.

Tags