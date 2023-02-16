DUII

Ed Staley holds a sign during a rally at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City in 2017. Utah lowered the drunken-driving threshold to 0.05% blood alcohol content in 2018.

 Rick Bowmer/AP Photo

Legislation that has Gov. Jay Inslee’s support would lower the legal blood alcohol standard for drunken driving to 0.05%. The standard now is 0.08%. It was 0.10% before a national standard took effect in 2010. Years ago, the legal level was 0.15%.

Washington would be the second state to adopt the lower standard, following Utah’s lead in 2018. California, Hawaii, Michigan, New York and Oregon also are looking at joining Utah at 0.05%.

Andre Stepankowsky is the retired city editor of The Daily News in Longview, Washington.

