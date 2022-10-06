It took 75 years, and any number of temporary locations, before Astoria constructed a permanent home for a public library. Now, 55 years later, it’s time to upgrade the building.
In 1892, Astoria’s library was founded by the local Young Women’s Christian Temperance Union. Its mission included providing a nondrinking venue for sailors passing through town. There was an evangelistic aspect to the place then, in addition to what we might recognize as standard-issue library books. Later, the library evolved, dropped the evangelism and became a public entity.
When the Astoria Library opened in 1967, it provided options unknown to its Victorian founders. LP records, film strips and cassette tapes were available for checkout. Services expanded to include children’s programs, brown-bag concerts, Rainy Day films, lectures and a place to display local art. A trip to the library made a person feel like they were a part of something bigger than themselves, a community. All the materials, all the activities, offered a communal learning experience.
As someone who grew up here, I benefited from that community investment. I continue to do so. The library is as relevant as ever. Today, we have an opportunity to increase its relevance by renovating the building and expanding the institution’s offerings.
When we consider the existing building, good people can debate whether they appreciate the aesthetics of Ebba Wicks and Ernest Brown’s unembellished design. Yet, they were eminently credible architects, trained by Eliel and Eero Saarinen, who were known worldwide as masters of the International movement. Wicks and Brown chose a forward-looking building rather than one with historic references. In a place like Astoria, steeped in buildings with Classical, Renaissance or Medieval roots, that’s a bold choice.
But consider the clarity of its design. Its exterior form represents its interior function: raised portions house the reading room, children’s area and veterans’ memorial; lower areas house circulation and library services. Exterior materials are straightforward. Set between a steel-framed structure, tilt-up, formed concrete panels were an economical and durable choice. They were set between, and hung from, a steel-framed structure. Tall, narrow windows were placed between those panels and the steel frame: a practical way to express the structure. That architectural honesty is a hallmark of the movement.
It was done on a modest budget, respecting those who donated money or agreed to a tax levy. The proposed renovation is equally respectful of the public’s money.
I agree with the City Council’s decision to work with the existing building. That’s a big part of historic preservation. Renovation, rather than building new, is inherently green. So is retaining a downtown structure, near businesses, bus lines and within walking distance to residential neighborhoods.
We are fortunate the building is structurally sound. Therefore, basic upgrades will focus on deferred maintenance and energy efficiency. More sizable upgrades will increase its accessibility to all people no matter their disability. For instance, a person in a wheelchair will be able to move through the building with ease and have any book they wish within reach.
Everyone can appreciate additional improvements: an enlarged children’s area; an enlarged public meeting space; small, separate study areas; a developed technology center; and a room designated for archival storage and research. Plus, the large reading room will remain. These investments will preserve the library as a place where anyone can be engaged, educated and inspired.
Hennebery Eddy Architects, whose portfolio includes renovating midcentury architecture, has the ability to enhance the work of Wicks and Brown. As someone who knew Wicks and Brown, and considered them among my friends, that’s important to me.
During the last couple of years, I heard many naysayers claim libraries, as institutions, were dead. The pandemic, they said, showed books were irrelevant; everything of interest could be had on an electronic device. That’s an isolationist attitude.
For me, the library is the antidote to isolation: the random conversation while browsing for a book; a concert or lecture in the main hall; researching arcane Astoria facts with colleagues; or seeing children excited about reading. These are just a few benefits to a flesh-and-blood library.
Please join me in supporting the library bond on the November ballot. Libraries promote community; renovating our library expands the potential for our community.
John E. Goodenberger is a historic preservation professional who has spent most of his life recording, rehabilitating and restoring Astoria’s buildings.