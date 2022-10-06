Library basement
Desks arranged in the basement of the Astoria Library.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

It took 75 years, and any number of temporary locations, before Astoria constructed a permanent home for a public library. Now, 55 years later, it’s time to upgrade the building.

In 1892, Astoria’s library was founded by the local Young Women’s Christian Temperance Union. Its mission included providing a nondrinking venue for sailors passing through town. There was an evangelistic aspect to the place then, in addition to what we might recognize as standard-issue library books. Later, the library evolved, dropped the evangelism and became a public entity.

John E. Goodenberger is a historic preservation professional who has spent most of his life recording, rehabilitating and restoring Astoria’s buildings.