Gov. Tina Kotek

Gov. Tina Kotek unveiled her first budget proposal as governor in Salem last week.

 Claire Rush/AP Photo

Oregon’s mayors didn’t get their desired solution for addressing homelessness in Gov. Tina Kotek’s proposed state budget for the next two years.

That omission might reveal much about how she will lead. She doesn’t waver, but does she already have her mind made up?

Dick Hughes has been covering the Oregon political scene since 1976.

