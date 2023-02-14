Vic Atiyeh

Gov. Vic Atiyeh is shown in 1986.

 Steve Morgan

How similar will Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek be to Oregon’s long-ago yet most-recent Republican governor, Vic Atiyeh?

My question might come as a surprise. After all, Kotek spent $30 million distinguishing herself from the Republican and independent candidates in last year’s gubernatorial race.

Dick Hughes has been covering the Oregon political scene since 1976.

