Tina Kotek

Gov.-elect Tina Kotek, center, participates in a conversation about early childhood education needs at the Head Start of Yamhill County.

 Julia Shumway/Oregon Capital Chronicle

Tina Kotek was in her element: listening closely, jotting notes, asking questions both broad and detailed, and along the way giving clues for how she will govern Oregon.

Don’t hold back, she told the small groups of health, preschool and housing leaders in McMinnville. After all, she can’t be an effective governor unless she knows what is working and what isn’t.

Dick Hughes has been covering the Oregon political scene since 1976.

