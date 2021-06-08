What really counts as “bad” behavior in the Oregon Capitol?
Political observers are salivating over what will happen to state Rep. Mike Nearman, R-Independence. I’m more intrigued by the conduct case involving Rep. Brad Witt, D-Clatskanie, whom Rep. Vikki Breese Iverson, R-Prineville, accused of sexual harassment.
Let’s start with Nearman anyway. An independent investigator’s report concluded that on Dec. 21, 2020, Nearman “more likely than not intentionally assisted demonstrators in breaching security and entering the Capitol,” which was closed to the public and remains so.
Nearman also has been charged with two misdemeanors in Marion County — official misconduct and criminal mischief — from the incident.
It seems a reasonable conclusion that Nearman “more likely than not” deliberately opened an Oregon Capitol door so demonstrators could enter after he exited. A video emerged on Friday of Nearman coaching people to text him and coordinate the entrance.
However, is “more likely than not” the appropriate standard by which the Legislature should judge him?
House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland, and others already have called for Nearman to resign. The speaker announced on Monday that she would convene a special committee to consider expelling Nearman.
First, however, the House Conduct Committee met Friday to discuss what to do about Witt. In a series of votes earlier in the week, they ruled that his text messages responding to Breese Iverson were of a sexual nature and affected her ability to do her job as a legislator. She and Witt serve on three committees together.
Witt disagrees with how his texts were interpreted.
On Friday, the committee — equally weighted between Republicans and Democrats — voted to recommend that Witt receive coaching and training but could not agree on any other penalties. By Monday, Kotek removed Witt as chairman of the House Agricultural and Natural Resources Committee.
Regardless of whether his texts were clumsy, subconsciously suggestive or deliberately so, they illustrate once again that a) some legislators (and others) still don’t “get it,” and b) the Legislature and Oregon Capitol are inherently hostile workplaces where behavior is tolerated that elsewhere would be considered wrong.
Where is the line, asked committee member Rep. Tawna Sanchez, D-Portland: “We can all be offended all the time by lots of different things.”
For example, legislators (and others) sometimes lie. “I personally have been offended so many times recently,” Sanchez said. “What offends me the most is when someone lies to me, straight up baldfaced lies to me.”
Yet lying doesn’t count as a hostile work environment.
When I first started covering the Legislature years ago, I was stunned to realize that certain legislators had flawless public reputations that belied their duplicity and hypocrisy within the Capitol. Some such legislators have gone on to higher office. On the other hand, there are many legislators (and others) whose word is good.
Politics is built on power. For almost every other occupation, research shows that the most important asset is emotional intelligence, which roughly can be described as a combination of one’s work ethic and one’s ability to work well with others. In politics, what counts is the ability to amass power, whether by personality and charisma, fundraising prowess, alliance-building or arm-twisting (and worse).
By the way, Witt was irritated that Breese Iverson texted him, asking him to support one of her bills, after supposedly opposing much of Witt’s agenda. (She disagreed with that characterization of her record.)
Two observations: First, I am neither a lawyer nor a legal investigator. However, the Legislature’s outside investigators’ reports often have struck me as full of holes.
Second, the Legislature has a long, long way to go in establishing a respectful, harassment-free workplace — let alone deciding what constitutes a respectful workplace.
From Independence but not: Rep. Nearman is listed as being from Independence because that’s the post office for his mailing address. He lives outside town.
In light of Nearman’s actions, local officials have emphasized that the city actually is in the House district represented by Rep. Paul Evans, D-Monmouth.
O, for transparency: Undecided whether to adjourn or to continue the June 1 meeting, the Conduct Committee took a short recess. That apparently was when the decision to adjourn was made — offscreen and out of public view. When the meeting resumed, co-chair Rep. Julie Fahey, D-Eugene, simply announced they would be adjourning instead of deliberating more.
I don’t have a problem with the adjournment decision; I do with the process.
Legislative committees are prone to taking breaks so members can discuss how to proceed or who’s going to vote which way. This applies to Democrats and Republicans alike.
In-person, this can be a couple of legislators whispering to each other or huddling in the hall. Virtually, it means the video cameras and recording are stopped. Whatever the means, the practice runs counter to true transparency and public accountability. The public’s business should be conducted in public. That includes discussions of how to conduct that business.