Child Tax Credit

Washington, D.C.-area residents Cara Baldari and her 9-month-old daughter, Evie, left, and Sarah Orrin-Vipond and her 8-month-old son, Otto, right, join a rally in front of the U.S. Capitol in 2021.

 Alex Wong/Getty Images

Every parent wants the best for their child. But many working parents don’t have enough money to provide a safe and nurturing environment for their children, free from homelessness, hunger and toxic stress.

The financial challenges of raising a family are more pronounced for Oregonians of color, who endure institutional and systemic barriers.

Andrea Valderrama, Lisa Reynolds and Dacia Grayber are state House representatives. Wlnsvey Campos is a state senator.

Tags