Every parent wants the best for their child. But many working parents don’t have enough money to provide a safe and nurturing environment for their children, free from homelessness, hunger and toxic stress.
The financial challenges of raising a family are more pronounced for Oregonians of color, who endure institutional and systemic barriers.
Researchers have found that not having basics — food, shelter, or health care, for instance — inflicts long term, sometimes irreparable harm on children. From physical and mental health to school performance, to earnings when they become adults, children who grow up in poverty are more likely to fare worse than those who do not.
Poverty prevents children from realizing their dreams, undermining the growth, development and security necessary for kids to thrive.
Don’t we all want every child to thrive? It’s what signals a bright future for Oregon children and for our entire state. That’s why we urge our colleagues in the Oregon Legislature to join us in establishing the Oregon Kids’ Credit, a policy that will lift up over 200,000 children. That’s about 3 in 10 children in our state — those facing the greatest economic hurdles.
We have proof that this policy works: in 2021, when the U.S. Congress increased the amount and frequency of the federal Child Tax Credit, child poverty fell by nearly half. With the stroke of a pen, our nation made more progress in reducing child poverty than ever recorded. Families used the money to buy food, pay rent and cover other essentials. They bought school supplies and provided more educational opportunities to their kids.
Supporting families through our tax system not only improves the well-being of children, it also addresses the racial inequities plaguing our nation. Black and brown Oregonians are more likely to endure economic insecurity, as we have yet to overcome centuries of policies that have denied people of color full and equal participation in our economy.
The enhanced federal Child Tax Credit not only helped all children in poverty — Black, brown and white — it also made headway against structural inequalities that have held back children of color for decades.
Unfortunately, the enhanced federal Child Tax Credit was temporary. And so far, Congress has stood idle as millions of children fall back into poverty.
At this moment, it is incumbent on the Legislature to build on the success of the federal Child Tax Credit by establishing the Oregon Kids’ Credit.
The Oregon Kids’ Credit would provide low- and moderate-income families a yearly tax credit of $1,200 per child. Because the point is to help families make ends meet, the credit will focus on the lowest-income families. It’s this feature that makes it such a powerful anti-poverty strategy.
The Oregon Center for Public Policy estimates that more than half a million Oregonians will benefit from the Oregon Kids’ Credit, including more than 200,000 children. As the costs rise for housing, food and other essentials, the Oregon Kids’ Credit can provide a lifeline for families struggling to get by.
The Oregon Kids’ Credit will strengthen the economic security of families all across the state and lift up families of all races, especially families of color who have historically experienced disinvestment in their communities.
Ultimately, it will help secure a brighter future for Oregon’s children. We urge our colleagues to join us in enacting the Oregon Kids’ Credit.
Andrea Valderrama, Lisa Reynolds and Dacia Grayber are state House representatives. Wlnsvey Campos is a state senator.