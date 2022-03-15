Here are three takeaways from the 32-day session of the Legislature that adjourned March 4.
Tone was different
There was more behind-the-scenes collaboration between the state Senate and the House, as well as between key Democrats and Republicans, despite their public partisan differences.
Few people might have noticed that new state House Speaker Dan Rayfield frequently was on the House floor, talking with individual legislators from either party about issues while someone else presided at the rostrum. His “I’ll come to you” approach was a marked difference from his predecessor, Tina Kotek.
From the beginning of the session, Democrats and Republicans commented on the new atmosphere with Rayfield, D-Corvallis, as speaker and Rep. Julie Fahey, D-Eugene, as the new House majority leader. They clearly were trying for a less contentious relationship, though not always successfully. Both Republican leaders also were relatively new – Sen. Tim Knopp, of Bend, and Rep. Vikki Breese-Iverson, of Prineville. Senate Majority Leader Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego, has been in that job less than two years.
Longtime Senate President Peter Courtney, D-Salem, praised the caucus leaders. He was onto something in his end-of-session media availability when he said those personalities drove the Legislature’s success: You must have the right people in the room – people who know how to fight for their side but who also can come back together and work cooperatively.
To slow the supermajority Democrats’ agenda, Republicans had insisted that bills be read aloud word-for-word before being voted on. When that happened this year, Democrats abandoned their past tactic of publicly accusing Republicans of obstructionism. Instead they acquiesced to the bill reading as a legitimate form of political protest, although Courtney made sure senators knew how much time was being wasted.
No one paid attention as the sterile computerized voice read a bill. At one point, House members interrupted a reading to let colleagues know that treats honoring Dairy Day were available outside the chamber.
The Democratic leadership in both chambers adjusted schedules so their priority legislation could be completed while still reading bills. That proved unnecessary once Republicans were unable to block the session’s most controversial bill, House Bill 4002 mandating overtime pay for farmworkers. At that point, Republicans agreed to end the bill readings so the session could end soon.
Agricultural overtime fight was a repeat of redistricting
Key protagonists were the same – Rep. Andrea Salinas, of Lake Oswego, for the Democrats and Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis, of Albany, for the Republicans.
Public hearings on HB 4002 were more compressed than for last year’s special session on redistricting, but the testimony seemed equally rehearsed on all sides, and the eventual outcome largely predetermined.
When the session began Feb. 1, House Democrats probably had the votes in hand to pass the bill, whose coalition of traditional Democratic interests included unions, conservation groups and Latino organizations. Yet some Democratic legislators who voted for the bill said they were torn between fairness for farmworkers and the economic hardship for family farmers.
It was surprising to hear Courtney later say that he had not realized how much the Republicans disliked HB 4002.
Governor leaves on a high note
This was Gov. Kate Brown’s last regular legislative session before leaving office, and she pretty much got what she wanted. She entered with a careful agenda that had bipartisan support.
The challenge is for her administration to handle the money that the Legislature allocated for different programs – job training, housing, homelessness, child care and more.
Lawmakers long have wanted greater oversight of agency spending and performance. The well-documented problems with pandemic-related unemployment benefits and rental assistance are among the latest examples.
At their media availability last week, Democratic leaders Wagner and Fahey said they are committed to ensuring taxpayer dollars are spent appropriately. Stay tuned.