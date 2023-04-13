Tsunami

A wave heads upstream toward the First Avenue Bridge in Seaside during the 1964 tsunami.

 Tom Horning

Fifty-nine years ago an earthquake struck Alaska at a 9.2 magnitude and generated a tsunami that came down the Pacific Coast. It took four hours to get to Seaside, arriving at 11:35 p.m.

It was on a day when there had been good weather and little wind.

Tom Horning serves on the Seaside City Council and is the chief geologist at Horning Geosciences.

Tags