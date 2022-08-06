Whig

The Whig Party splintered in 1854 over slavery.

If what follows is going to make sense to you, it might help to know I’ve been a serious student of history since 1969 when a leprechaun-like dean put this 18-year-old country boy into a grad-level seminar on the first 26 years of American constitutional history.

From that day until this, history has been the lens through which I’ve tried to puzzle out what’s going on in our world — and what we might do about it.

