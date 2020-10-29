2020 has been beyond challenging for all of us. Soothing, calming and resilient, the Pacific Ocean reminds us that tomorrow is a new day, offering hope for the future.
This summer, people flocked to Oregon’s beaches and ocean for respite. Our North Coast communities, parks and beaches experienced unprecedented crowds and associated problems.
Crowds, litter, traffic, parking and dangerous behaviors were frustrating for all of us. We want to thank each of you for doing your part.
Most people protected themselves and those around them while on the coast. They wore face coverings, washed their hands and avoided crowded places. Many individuals and groups hauled out their garbage and recyclables as well as picked up litter on our trails and beaches.
People called and emailed city, county and state parks staff when things needed attention. They helped educate visitors and contacted the sheriff, police and fire departments when dangerous situations arose.
A huge “Thank you!” to our state parks staff. The monthslong shutdown meant that the user fees and lottery sales that Oregon State Parks depend on were greatly diminished. They had to lay off numerous full-time staff and not hire most of their seasonal workers. Those who were left had to manage much more than they should have.
Also, much appreciation for Oregon Department of Transportation staff and state and local law enforcement, who stepped in to try to make sure that parking and access was safe at Oswald West State Park, as well as Hug Point and Arcadia state recreation areas.
This summer was an opportunity for us to determine what is important and how we can affect change. We know we love the coast. How can we make sure that its beauty and pristine nature continue for future generations?
Make your voices heard in the upcoming election and day-to-day government. Volunteer. Donate to nonprofit organizations that align with your values.
Here, in this place — Oregon and in our coastal communities — we can make a difference. We can learn more about our beaches and ocean and focus on effective solutions locally. We can do good and show others how they can act also. We can make progress, when national and international efforts stall.
And that’s what gives us hope.
