Child care
A child scooted along the floor on a toy at Peace First Early Learning Center.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

The lack of available child care in Clatsop County — and throughout the entire country — has been front and center for years, along with the lack of housing and workforce development.

The loss of child care was a long-standing problem before the pandemic. Since 2017, Clatsop County has lost 1,000 child care slots, and our county is considered a child care “desert,” with three kids vying for every one slot.

Kevin Leahy is the executive director of Clatsop Economic Development Resources and the Clatsop Community College Small Business Development Center.

