The lack of available child care in Clatsop County — and throughout the entire country — has been front and center for years, along with the lack of housing and workforce development.
The loss of child care was a long-standing problem before the pandemic. Since 2017, Clatsop County has lost 1,000 child care slots, and our county is considered a child care “desert,” with three kids vying for every one slot.
In the summer of 2021, the county child care advisory group formed, with key stakeholders and community representatives committed to actively participate in needs identification and sustainable solution planning for retaining and expanding affordable, quality child care. Another key partner with the group was Eva Manderson, who serves as the director of the Northwest Regional Child Care Resource and Referral agency and works with many of our child care providers.
Challenges included a lack of high-quality options for infants and toddlers, care during irregular hours such as nights and weekends, long waitlists, a shortage of qualified staff with proper education and training, high turnover of staff members with low wages, no benefits, burnout, as well as a low-profit unstable business model that is also costly for families.
Child care business owners get into the business because they love working with children, but we know the ongoing struggles and rise of closures throughout the county because of the reasons recapped.
Our group focused from the very beginning on finding solutions and not just attending meetings where there was a lot of conversation, facilitated discussion, and ultimately what I would call a “groundhog day” of attending meetings where good intentions were there with all the participants, but no action plan forward. It was time to roll up our collective sleeves and get to work.
Grant funding was allocated after a June county commission work session and follow-up commission meeting, with unanimous support from the five county commissioners using American Rescue Plan Act funds of $500,000 — along with generous funding from Providence Seaside Hospital and Columbia Memorial Hospital of an additional $120,000 for this year.
The Clatsop Child Care Retention and Expansion Grants Program application process started, with grants typically available of $5,000 to $25,000. Prioritization of grants were based on quality child care, sustainable child care with stable staffing, competitive tuition rates, clear financial policies and records, accessible and affordable child care, qualified high-quality staff, stable business models and use of a child care management system.
Under the stable business model requirement, our Clatsop Community College Small Business Development Center Associate Director Jessica Newhall and Manderson will lead a five-part Strengthening Business Program & Cohort focused on operations, finances, marketing, human resources management and more. This program was launched in spring, and participants had a significant increase in understanding the components of running a successful business after completing the workshops and one-on-one advising sessions.
The Columbia-Pacific Economic Development District was brought in as the fiscal agent, and as a 501(c)(3) organization allows tax-deductible contributions to support additional efforts now and in the future.
The grant committee reviewed all the applications, and awarded $226,500 to 12 child care businesses. If all of the awardees accepted the grants, it would mean an additional 127 slots in their capacity, or a 36% increase.
Special thanks go to the Clatsop Child Care and Development Program Manager Dan Gaffney, who came out of retirement to lead us with his passion for finding solutions for retaining and expanding child care.
We are also looking for more sustainable funding to continue to support our child care businesses for the long term.
Kevin Leahy is the executive director of Clatsop Economic Development Resources and the Clatsop Community College Small Business Development Center.