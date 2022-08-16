Gold man

The Oregon Pioneer on top of the Oregon State Capitol.

 Statesman Journal

The gold man atop the Oregon State Capitol has gone dark. A cavernous hole has arisen at the building basement; another is on its way. The governor, secretary of state and state treasurer have been ousted from their offices. Guided tours of the Capitol are gone until 2025.

Those development are purposeful. Such is the price – a half-billion dollars plus a few years of temporary inconvenience – for finally making the “People’s House” safe for the people.

Dick Hughes has been covering the Oregon political scene since 1976.

Tags