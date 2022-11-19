Bootleg Fire

The Bootleg Fire in 2021 was among the largest wildfires in Oregon history.

 Bootleg Fire Incident Command

Under the guise of “protecting” mature and old-growth forests, anti-forestry groups are pressuring the Biden administration to impose new regulations further restricting timber harvesting and other management activities on overstocked and fire-prone national forests in Oregon and throughout the West.

Such a policy would be disastrous as our forests, communities and wildlife continue to be devastated by wildfires and smoke. Limiting the ability of federal agencies to mitigate these risks will only lead to less old growth on our public lands and more carbon emissions.

Nick Smith is executive director of Healthy Forests, Healthy Communities, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization supporting active forest management on federal lands. He also serves as public affairs director for the American Forest Resource Council, a trade association representing wood products companies.

