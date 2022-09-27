Traffic

Environmentalists were critical of Gov. Kate Brown’s appointment of state Sen. Lee Beyer to the Oregon Transportation Commission.

State Sen. Lee Beyer is not green enough to please environmentalists. And probably not sufficiently blue, either.

Nine organizations, including 1000 Friends of Oregon and the Oregon Environmental Council, made a last-ditch attempt to derail the Springfield Democrat’s appointment to the Oregon Transportation Commission. Their letter to Gov. Kate Brown subsequently was joined by additional environmental groups and coalitions representing people of color.

Dick Hughes has been covering the Oregon political scene since 1976.

