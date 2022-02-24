As Astoria and Clatsop County continues to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, I want to make sure that our young people are aware of one of the greatest resources available to them, the Tongue Point Job Corps Center campus at the east end of Astoria.
The center has immediate availability to safely house, feed and educate qualified applicants and place them directly into employment in our community.
Unfortunately, the pandemic significantly reduced the number of students Tongue Point has served over the past year and a half. With effective vaccines and continued safety precautions, the center is now ready to resume operation and to expand its training opportunities available to persons from 16 to 24 years old. This is an incredible opportunity for our young people and there is no cost to the students.
Born out of the War on Poverty and President Lyndon B. Johnson’s Economic Opportunity Act, Job Corps is the nation’s largest residential education and job training program. It provides housing, basic health care, meals, social and emotional development and career preparation at 121 active Job Corps campuses in all 50 states as well as the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
Tongue Point Job Corps has the capacity to train up to 473 students at one time, provide internship opportunities and help them transition into employment, higher education, or the military and ultimately break the cycle of poverty for themselves and their families.
At the Job Corps campus, students can train for jobs in the medical field, such as dental assistant and certified medical assistant, or one of eight hard trades such as electrical, carpentry, painting or for maritime jobs. In addition, Job Corps has worked directly with local and national employers to help fill in-demand and well-paying positions. Upon completion, students who trained in a union trade can go directly into union apprenticeship programs. Students also have the opportunity for advanced training opportunities.
Many people make the mistake of thinking Job Corps is a rehabilitation training program or for those who have had trouble with the law. This is not true. Job Corps can be the first choice for many young people who might not be a fit for the traditional education path, for those who are interested in getting to work immediately, or for those that have young families or personal obligations that may preclude them from participating in certain education programs.
Students can also obtain their driver’s license, high school diploma or GED and many credentials needed for employment all free of charge.
When coupled with the huge demand for highly skilled and competent workers, the Job Corps campus can help the county recover more quickly economically and fill the need for more skilled workers.
As a leader and proud resident of the county, I felt it my duty to make it known the tremendous benefits the Job Corps campus provides to its participants and its immediate availability to serve them. Take a tour, participate in the Workforce Council coming up in early April or provide a student for an internship in a local business. When students have reached 75% complete in trade they then spend six to eight weeks in an internship to help them hone their soft and hard skills and have a chance to actually work in their chosen field.
I hope readers will take time to learn more about our local Job Corps, its training programs and take advantage of all it offers to prospective students, employers and our community.