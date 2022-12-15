Workers

Fast-food workers are increasingly seeking union protections.

Not long after Morrisha Jones joined her co-workers in petitioning to form a union at one Burgerville location, the fast-food chain suspended the eight-month pregnant cook. Other workers also faced punishment, suspension and termination.

While the negative publicity surrounding Jones’ suspension forced the company to backtrack, this wouldn’t be the last instance of intimidation that Burgerville workers would endure on their way to making history.

Juan Carlos Ordóñez is the communications director of the Oregon Center for Public Policy.

