Salmon

Juvenile Oregon Coast coho salmon head out to the ocean.

Oregon has a chance to recover an important native species, Oregon Coast coho salmon, and prove that a healthy environment and healthy economy can and do support each other.

That is the finding of a new five-year review by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Fisheries Service on the progress of threatened coho salmon returning to Oregon’s coastal rivers. Our review — required by the Endangered Species Act — says that most coho salmon runs are now sustainable and no longer at risk of extinction and about 20% need further improvement.

Kim Kratz is assistant regional administrator for NOAA Fisheries’ Oregon and Washington Coastal Office.

