Inflation

Inflation has led to higher costs for consumers.

 Nam Y. Huh/AP Photo

Difficult days lie in wait for Oregon legislators and our new governor.

That was clear from the somber predictions delivered last week by state economists, regardless of whether you embrace the positive view of state House Majority Leader Julie Fahey, D-Eugene, or the warning words of House Republican Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson, of Prineville. They were among the legislative leaders who quickly issued statements responding to the quarterly economic and revenue forecasts.

Dick Hughes has been covering the Oregon political scene since 1976.

