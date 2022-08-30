Courts

The lack of access to public defenders has created a crisis across Oregon.

 The Oregonian

Oregon seemingly makes a mockery of serving indigent defendants. The agency responsible for providing those lawyers has just blown up.

The firing of Steven Singer raises questions not only about justice in Oregon but also about complacency and change in Oregon governance. And about use and misuse of political power.

Dick Hughes

