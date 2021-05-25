With gusto, an employee of a Salem tire store tipped down the signs stating that face coverings were required. Up went new notices with a hot-off-the press exemption: Customers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can go maskless.
The new signs said nothing about individuals’ having to show evidence of vaccination, which the Oregon Health Authority is requiring before customers can forgo masks indoors.
As I went around Salem last week, I checked out the complicated, confusing mask scene.
At a salon a few blocks from the tire store, customers were given the option of removing masks if vaccinated. No one asked for proof.
At a major service station across town, employees were both masked and unmasked. At the Oregon AAA office nearby, face coverings remained required of all.
At the Oregon Supreme Court and Oregon Capitol, most construction workers appeared to sport masks, except when on breaks. Inside the Capitol, which remains closed to the public, Democrats, Republicans and Independents on the state Senate and House floors spoke through their mandated masks.
Such is the state of inconsistency in Oregon’s capital and across the state.
For lawmakers, the big news in Salem is they have a gazillion extra dollars to spend before adjourning next month, and taxpayers are in line for a hefty rebate. Among everyday Oregonians and businesspeople, however, the talk is about the latest gyration in the state’s COVID-19 health mandates.
The health authority unveiled its new mask rules on May 18, five days after the feds announced that vaccinated individuals could skip masks outdoors and in most indoor settings.
Gov. Kate Brown’s administration agreed with the federal recommendations, but then put the burden on businesses to verify customers’ vaccination status if allowing them to go unmasked.
Masks no longer are required outdoors. Indoors, there are two sets of rules — one for fully vaccinated individuals, one for everyone else — which officials hope will encourage more Oregonians to get vaccinated.
State officials went before a legislative committee on Wednesday to discuss the COVID-19 regulations. In addition, Patrick Allen, the director of the Oregon Health Authority, told Oregon Public Broadcasting, “What we’re really trying to do is to assure that there’s a minimal amount of trying to check that people have been vaccinated rather than everyone just — whether they’re vaccinated or not — acting as though the mask rules have simply been repealed.”
In a floor speech Thursday, state Rep. Rachel Prusak, D-West Linn, said the new mask rules are creating havoc, and Oregon must give businesses the tools to verify vaccinations.
“We must have confidence in maskless people being vaccinated,” she said.
Rep. Jack Zika, R-Redmond, called it unconscionable and unconstitutional for businesses to become gatekeepers on freedoms.
“Showing (vaccination) papers is crossing a line,” Zika said. “Oregon is the only state in the union to require you to show papers. This sets a bad precedent, turning Oregon into the only police state in our nation.”
No limits: Most Democrats have been reluctant to rein in the governor’s COVID-19 emergency powers despite grumbling that Brown has overreached. On a party-line vote Thursday, the House rejected Republicans’ attempt to force consideration of House Joint Resolution 18.
The brief measure states the governor’s executive order on March 8, 2020 relating to the COVID-19 outbreak in Oregon is terminated.
HJR 18 has been sitting since early March in the House Rules Committee, which is chaired by House Democratic Leader Barbara Smith Warner, of Portland.
A similar measure, Senate Resolution 2, is in the Senate Rules Committee, chaired by Senate Majority Leader Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego. Independent Sens. Brian Boquist, of Dallas, and Art Robinson, of Cave Junction, are sponsoring the measure.
Boquist described it as a simple piece of legislation that, “Ends the governor’s emergency powers regarding symptomatic COVID-19 as the Oregon Supreme Court required; puts the Legislature back as an equal branch of power, which the Democrat legislators control; opens the Oregon State Capitol; and executes President (Joe) Biden’s directions.”
Of twits and twists: In her May 14 newsletter, Rep. Jami Cate, R-Lebanon, wrote about the evolving mask guidelines: “I wish I had all the answers for you, but this will be another wait and see situation. And buckle up — if this journey has taught us anything, it’s to expect plenty of twits and turns — and unexpected bumps — before this is all over.”
“Twits” seems apt, although I think she meant “twists.” (Side note: I make plenty of typos, so please don’t take this as criticism of Cate or her staff.)
Her newsletter was titled, “Unmasking the New Mask Guidelines (or Trying to).”