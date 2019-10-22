Oregon’s outdated forest laws are failing our communities and our environment. They threaten our water and degrade our land, exacerbating both droughts and floods. They pollute our drinking water with mud and toxic chemicals. They endanger salmon and wildlife habitat.
Appeals to the state Department of Forestry have fallen on deaf ears and Oregon politicians have turned a blind eye, while at the same time filling their campaign coffers with more campaign cash from the logging industry per capita than any other state.
That’s why we signed on as the chief petitioners for initiative petitions 35, 36 and 37.
We hope to qualify these initiatives for the November 2020 ballot so that we can bring protections for rivers and streams in Oregon’s forests up to the level of neighboring states to better safeguard clean water and rural communities.
Logging corporations in Oregon have insulated themselves from any modernization of our forestry rules and made it so the only viable option to save our forest waters is to take a vote of the people through the ballot measure process.
We know we need to cut through the political money and influence that have paralyzed the state and give a voice to the hundreds of thousands of Oregonians who are sick and tired of the status quo. However, even this ultimate exercise in democracy isn’t beyond the reach of the timber industry.
Last month, on the final day of the initiative review process, Oregon Secretary of State Bev Clarno and Deputy Secretary of State Rich Vial rejected these three ballot measures and denied Oregonians the right to vote on these critical issues. Independent election experts have called the decision unprecedented and the lack of a legal justification from the attorney general’s office highly unusual.
It must be noted that Secretary Clarno and Deputy Vial — like many other government representatives — have taken tens of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions from the timber industry during their political careers. Emphasizing this point, a press release from Clarno and Vial declares that the “Oregon Forest Council” manages logging in Oregon. The Oregon Forest Council does not exist. However, the Oregon Forest & Industries Council is a lobbying group that has given money to both politicians and opposes our initiatives.
What the secretary of state’s office doesn’t realize is that we are used to fighting entrenched interests and long odds in an effort to protect Oregon’s communities and wildlife from the excesses of the logging industry. We’re tired of this blatant corruption, but we are not giving up the fight.
Earlier this month, we filed a complaint in Marion County Circuit Court to have Clarno and Vial’s decision reversed. We’re doing that on our own behalf, and on behalf of the countless future community members who come forward with a proposal to place before the voters. Whether we agree with them or not, Oregonians should not be subject to secretive decisions lacking legal justification that deny them access to the ballot.
Moreover, we have refiled these measures (now initiative petitions 45, 46 and 47) with the supposed offending passages removed. We turned in sponsorship signatures to restart the ballot title process to get us back on track for the November 2020 election. The logging industry and the politicians in their pocket should take note that we collected these signatures faster than any other ballot measure this year. People in Oregon are fed up and ready for change.
The great part is that Oregonians understand that we don’t have to make the false choice between logging and protecting our forest waters. Everybody uses wood products and no one is talking about shutting down all logging in the state. Rather, we are simply asking that we catch up with our neighbors and do a better job of logging in a sustainable way that adequately protects drinking water and doesn’t put communities at risk.
In Rockaway Beach, where one of us lives, we watched as about 90% of the forestland from which our drinking water flows was clearcut. Cannon Beach, Yachats, Newport, Arch Cape, Wheeler and other communities have watched in alarm as their forested watersheds have been clearcut and sprayed with toxic chemicals.
It’s not just folks on the coast and coast range that are worried. Seventy percent of Oregon’s residents and communities draw their drinking water from rivers and streams that begin in a forest. With the effects of climate change becoming more real by the day, now is the moment to ensure our forested waters are resilient and protected for future generations.
I would be very interested to see a "Guest Column" by Betsy Johnson in response to this indictment of the behavior of state officials. Betsy is knowledgable and articulate about what goes on in Salem, and we count on her to take the moral high ground when ordinary citizens want to protect their natural rights in the face of opposition by entrenched special interests who stain the political process by lobbying, which is essentially bribing politicians with campaign "contributions" and other things.
