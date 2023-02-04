Wind power

A land-based wind turbine provides electricity to a sewage treatment plant in New Jersey.

 Wayne Parry/AP Photo

Polls show that the vast majority of Americans support green energy to wean human society off fossil fuels. Why, then, are so many projects intended to create a carbon-free, planet-friendly energy future running into opposition across the nation and our region?

The answers tell us much about the divisions and distrust that are thwarting America’s global competitiveness.

Andre Stepankowsky is the retired city editor of The Daily News in Longview, Washington.

Tags