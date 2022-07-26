Prayer

Some public high school coaches are cheering a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling in favor of Joseph Kennedy, a former Bremerton High School assistant football coach who had been fired for participating in a prayer with his team on the field.

 Win McNamee/Getty Images

On first glance, the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in the case of a former Bremerton High School assistant football coach seems like a reasonable constitutional balancing act.

Yet it is raising questions and concerns about the court and the role of religion in public life.

Andre Stepankowsky is the retired city editor of The Daily News of Longview, Washington.

