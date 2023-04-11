Semiconductor

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo makes a point as U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden and Gov. Tina Kotek listen during a roundtable discussion at Willow Creek Center at Portland Community College. Raimondo visited Wednesday to discuss the semiconductor industry and other issues.

 Peter Wong/Oregon Capital Bureau

The 2023 Oregon Legislature passed its halfway point last week. How would you rate lawmakers’ performance?

Senators and representatives, Democrats and Republicans, worked together to speed two high-priority packages through the tedious process of lawmaking. The state House on Thursday completed work on legislation to bolster Oregon’s semiconductor industry, sending Senate Bill 4 to Gov. Tina Kotek for her blessing. Kotek already has signed the homelessness and housing package.

Dick Hughes has been covering the Oregon political scene since 1976.

