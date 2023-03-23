Guns

The Second Amendment was premised on the flintlocks of two centuries ago and did not authorize armed overthrow of the government.

 Robin Schaefer/Wikipedia

Extreme Second Amendment advocates assert that the right to bear arms is the most essential freedom and a means to fight a government that imperils civil liberties.

“The Second Amendment is what makes the rest of the amendments (in the Bill of Rights) possible,” Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, a Republican, said after a federal court recently invalidated the state’s attempt to block enforcement of federal gun laws.

Andre Stepankowsky is the retired city editor of The Daily News in Longview, Washington.

