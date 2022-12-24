Housing

Some state lawmakers want to make changes to the mortgage interest deduction.

Calling it the No. 1 issue throughout Oregon, more than two dozen mayors recently wrote to the Oregon Legislature asking for $125 million in annual funding to address homelessness. “Cities cannot be left to solve this statewide crisis by ourselves,” the bipartisan group of mayors noted.

Although the mayors did not identify the source of funds, it’s obvious to anyone who understands how Oregon spends money on housing where the dollars can be found. A commonsense reform of the state’s biggest housing program can yield the money needed to confront homelessness.

Juan Carlos Ordóñez is the communications director of the Oregon Center for Public Policy.

