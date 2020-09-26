The initiation of remote learning for the 2020-2021 school year because of the coronavirus pandemic has presented challenges and circumstances never before experienced even by the most seasoned educators.
We have certainly been pushed beyond our boundaries of expertise and zones of comfort, and are becoming better for it. To meet these challenges, I have witnessed an inspiring level of dedication, effort and teamwork demonstrated by the faculty and staff of the Astoria School District.
In learning new educational platforms and refining best practices for virtual instruction, teachers have reached out and collaborated with colleagues to grow and develop in skills and practices. Many of these professional development opportunities were scheduled and structured, while others were often organic and spontaneous, in order to provide the guidance and support needed to help fellow educators progress.
This teamwork and collaboration have certainly not been limited to the employees of the school district.
Parents, community members, religious congregations, businesses and local civic groups have stepped forward to support our efforts to effectively serve Astoria’s youth. Whether it be through tutoring, translation, funds or physical space, these groups have extended a hand to expand the efforts of the Astoria School District so that we may more effectively provide for our children. This support and partnering are greatly appreciated.
Ultimately, the efforts of the school district staff and community partners are to provide opportunities for our students to grow and develop the innate talents and abilities they possess. While each of us is currently navigating a unique reality, our students are experiencing so many of life’s firsts and milestones with significantly altered norms and parameters.
Even in reflecting upon my own memories of decades past, I remember clearly my first day of kindergarten and the culminating recessional of my graduation ceremony. Our student’s recollections will be dramatically different than my own. Yet, their resilience, adaptability, patience and caring during the initial days of the school year have been an inspiration for me and many others who have had the privilege to work with them.
Our students continue to move forward. Their individual and aggregate efforts are energizing and motivate us as educators to improve and serve better each day.
We are navigating a time marked by division and discord. There is much that is disagreed upon in various sectors of society. Nevertheless, the past six months have accentuated the unifying value held for our youth among our local community on the North Coast.
Supporting our students to grow in their skills citizenship and interests is a unifying endeavor that helps us unite under a common banner and within a common cause. This unity will be vital as we continue to traverse an uncertain and uncharted future. I am grateful to work in a school district and live in a community where the common cause of helping our youth is present and so highly valued.
At the conclusion of a recent faculty meeting, staff members were asked what their greatest hopes and greatest fears were for the upcoming school year. An underlying theme of many educators was the fear of not being able to individually meet the needs of each student on their class lists. The hopes expressed by staff revolved around achieving success for our students through the support of fellow educators and ultimately having our students safely back on campus.
I too look forward to the day when we can safely have students back on campus and engage in the full offerings provided through a comprehensive high school. Until then, and as always, I want to express my appreciation to the educators, families and community supporters of the school district for the collaborative efforts in serving our students.
As we continue to partner and provide support through dedicated teamwork, I am confident that our children will continue to thrive, grow and develop as we progress through this unprecedented school year. When we encounter challenges, I know that we have a learning community that will be there to help each other and find solutions collaboratively.
Thank you to all those who have and continue to support the Astoria School District in serving our children. Together we will make the 2020-21 school year a successful one.
