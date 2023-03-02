Da Yang
The seafood processing industry has researched and tested various process water treatment systems.

 Edward Stratton/The Astorian

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality will soon be issuing new effluent discharge permits for seafood processing plants in Oregon.

Some facilities have been waiting for new individual permits since 2011. In the intervening years, the Department of Environmental Quality was sued by a nongovernmental organization for not keeping up with the required permit renewals. Unfortunately, the department had been — and still is — understaffed, underfunded and had lost most of their institutional knowledge related to the seafood processing industry.

Alan Ismond has a degree in chemical engineering and is a partner for Aqua-Terra Consultants in Bellevue, Washington. Ismond works as a consultant for Da Yang Seafood, which has a processing plant in Astoria.

