The far-reaching 2021 Legislature was the most expensive in Oregon history, approaching $30 billion in basic spending.
Here are five takeaways from the 159-day session, which was conducted behind closed entrance doors at the Oregon Capitol in Salem.
1. Does anyone know what the Legislature did?Plenty of issues made the headlines: law enforcement reform, wildfire prevention and recovery, housing and homelessness, mental health care, gun control, climate change, systemic racism, taxes, child care and more. However, so much transpired since the session began Jan. 19 that lawmakers across the political spectrum are still digging into what they accomplished, or not.
“To be frank with you, I don’t know all the things we’ve done,” state Senate President Peter Courtney, D-Salem, told reporters shortly after the Legislature formally adjourned on June 26. “I don’t know the magnitude of what we’ve done or haven’t done.”
Other lawmakers echoed that sentiment.
2. Have money, will spendIn a stunning financial reversal, the Legislature was awash in money. The challenge turned from cutting spending – which lawmakers were doing only a year ago – to where to use the extra dough.
House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland, said the Legislature finally regained ground lost during the Great Recession but also made additional investments. “I’ve never seen budgets like this in the state of Oregon,” she said. “Never.”
Sen. Dick Anderson, R-Lincoln City, who served on the Legislature’s budget committee, put it differently.
“There’s a philosophy of, ‘If you’ve got it, spend it,’” he said. “I can see why budgets continue to grow, grow, grow.”
The state was bailed out by billions in federal pandemic relief, including aid to agencies, businesses and nonprofits, along with expanded jobless benefits. The Oregon Employment Department has distributed $9.6 billion in benefits since Gov. Kate Brown instituted business closures and restrictions in mid-March 2020.
3. Big spending creates big expectationsKotek, Courtney and some colleagues worry whether agencies and service providers will meet the Legislature’s commitments.
“One of the things we’ll have to be really good about is keeping track of what’s happening and making sure things are staying on track,” Kotek said. “That really is an important question — that we’re actually moving things in a way that helps people.”
Other legislators agreed, saying that would be a priority once they take a brief respite to recover from the session. “After decades of this message of, ‘The government is the problem,’ I think we have the opportunity to demonstrate how we can help be part of the solution,” said House Majority Leader Barbara Smith Warner, D-Portland.
4. Be ready for sunny daysThis year’s Legislature divvied millions of dollars among Oregon communities and organizations that had projects at the ready. Meanwhile, several billion federal dollars are expected to flow to Oregon transportation and infrastructure needs, thanks to U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio and others.
DeFazio, a Democrat of Springfield, chairs the U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure. The House on Thursday passed his $715 billion INVEST in America Act, and the U.S. Senate is having its own infrastructure discussions.
One of this year’s lessons is you never know when funding might be available for long-awaited projects, so don’t sit on the sidelines. The then-Salem City Council made that error several years ago by setting aside long-developed plans for a second vehicle bridge across the Willamette River, which divides the capital. The bridge, a priority for rural transportation and urban commutes alike, has been a regional priority since the 1970s.
5. Women lead the wayGov. Brown seemed an anomaly this year. Legislative leaders interacted with her regularly — virtually, instead of in-person, due to the Capitol health protocols. But Oregonians didn’t hear much from her about the Legislature. The governor didn’t even hold a press conference afterward to discuss the Legislature’s accomplishments, although she did issue a congratulatory press release.
However, much of the supermajority Democrats’ progressive legislation was led by women. Women were at the forefront of Republican efforts, especially in the House. No longer were rookie legislators, whether women or men, figuratively relegated to the back bench and expected to wait their turn.
“I think the Legislature grew up,” said Sen. Lew Frederick, D-Portland.