Housing

A homeless man sits in his tent with a river view in Portland. The state Legislature is expected to approve a significant investment in housing.

 Paula Bronstein/AP Photo

In an hour and 45 minutes on Thursday, the Oregon House debated and passed seven pieces of legislation, along with conducting the usual perfunctories. The Senate met for an hour and acted on two bills.

State Senate President Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego, has been resolute when speaking with reporters: Republican senators are within their rights to insist that bills be read aloud word-for-word before debating and voting on them. Democrats, he said, can still pass their agenda despite the slowdown.

Dick Hughes has been covering the Oregon political scene since 1976.

Tags