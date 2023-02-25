It’s been three years since commercial fisherfolk from the West Coast, Alaska and beyond gathered in Astoria to share stories, songs, art and memories at the annual FisherPoets Gathering.
This year’s FisherPoets — more than any other — will be a special time for us to reunite after this long hiatus and celebrate what we all share: a love for our work, and a love for salmon.
It will also be an important opportunity to rally behind the thousands of fishermen — myself included — who await a judge’s decision on whether or not we’ll be allowed to fish this year. Not because we’ve done anything wrong or broken any laws, but due to a misguided lawsuit scapegoating small-boat fishing families rather than bringing attention and resources to the habitat loss, water pollution, vessel traffic and urbanization that are driving Puget Sound’s salmon and orcas to extinction.
In 2020, the Washington state-based Wild Fish Conservancy chose to target southeast Alaska’s Chinook troll fishery in a lawsuit they claim is in the name of saving the southern resident killer whales and the salmon these orcas depend on.
As a Washington state resident and lifelong southeast Alaska salmon troller, this lawsuit is troubling not only because it jeopardizes my livelihood — catching and marketing salmon directly to families and restaurants in the Pacific Northwest — but also because it distracts from the much bigger issues that we know are contributing to the continued decline of the salmon stocks that the southern resident killer whales so heavily depend on.
While taking the troll fleet’s hooks out of southeast Alaskan waters will devastate the coastal communities that rely on this sustainable fishery, it will not turn the tide for Puget Sound’s imperiled orcas or salmon.
Blaming a fishery 1,000 miles away sounds like an easy way to bring back the Puget Sound’s orcas and salmon, but sadly, it’s not that simple.
Anyone who’s read David Montgomery’s “King of Fish: The Thousand-Year Run of Salmon,” is well aware that wild salmon cannot survive without healthy freshwater habitat, free-flowing rivers and clean, cold water. That’s why I’m a proud supporter of organizations like Save Our Wild Salmon that are doing essential, inclusive work to restore the habitat needed to increase the Pacific Northwest’s salmon abundance — and in turn, the orca’s abundance.
What’s most painful about this lawsuit is that the Wild Fish Conservancy aims to wipe away some of the most passionate and tenacious salmon stewards I know. Have they not realized all our eggs are in one conservation-driven basket: preserving healthy oceans and ecosystems for the future?
That’s why southeast Alaska’s trollers have supported removal of the four lower Snake River dams for decades and been vocal advocates for protecting salmon habitat in southeast Alaska’s Tongass National Forest and transboundary rivers. In our hook-and-line fishery, conservation is trolling’s bottom line.
As commercial fisherfolk and our land friends reunite in Astoria, I hope we join together not only in the spirit of sharing stories, but in leading our coastal communities and lawmakers toward real solutions that will restore the salmon runs we all value.
We cannot afford division — there is no time. The salmon need us to lean into these deeply rooted and highly complex problems with unified, collaborative efforts. Otherwise Puget Sound’s salmon and orcas will disappear, and, with them, so will we and our stories.
Tele Aadsen, who lives in Bow, Washington, is a southeast Alaska salmon troller and FisherPoet.