Whale

A southern resident killer whale chases a Chinook salmon near San Juan Island in 2017.

 National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

It’s been three years since commercial fisherfolk from the West Coast, Alaska and beyond gathered in Astoria to share stories, songs, art and memories at the annual FisherPoets Gathering.

This year’s FisherPoets — more than any other — will be a special time for us to reunite after this long hiatus and celebrate what we all share: a love for our work, and a love for salmon.

Tele Aadsen, who lives in Bow, Washington, is a southeast Alaska salmon troller and FisherPoet.

Tags