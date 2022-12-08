South Tongue Point

The Columbia Land Trust raised money to purchase portions of Tongue Point.

 Doug Gorsline/Columbia Land Trust

When I think of Oregon, I think of vineyards in the Willamette Valley. Sagebrush in central Oregon. Working forests and rocky shores on the coast. Ranches and farmland in Wallowa County.

In Oregon, we are lucky. Many of our iconic landscapes are safeguarded by strong land protection laws and a strong network of land trusts. When we protect our land, we strengthen our communities and create a healthier planet — for people and wildlife.

Kelley Beamer is the executive director of the Coalition of Oregon Land Trusts.

