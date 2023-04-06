At the Columbia Pacific Coordinated Care Organization, we have the honor of serving more than 35,000 area residents on the Oregon Health Plan. As a coordinated care organization, we partner with health care providers, community organizations, schools and individuals invested in the health of our community.
Over the past 10 years, we’ve had an opportunity to work alongside community leaders to address some of the most pressing issues affecting our Clatsop, Columbia and Tillamook counties. Together, we have made great strides in improving health outcomes, and yet a consistent barrier has stood in the way of improving community health — lack of housing.
For those living on the North Coast, this should come as no surprise. The shortage of housing in our neck of the woods is among the nation’s worst. Whereas Oregon only has 28 units of affordable housing for every 100 extremely low-income households, here in Clatsop County we are feeling this pressure more acutely. So much so that the rate of houselessness in Clatsop County is nearly six times the state average.
And we know that people experiencing the stress of unstable housing are more likely to have difficulty managing chronic health conditions. In the health care industry, we often say housing is health care because without safe, stable housing there is simply no way to treat a patient and get them on the path to health.
The impact of the lack of housing on community health here is compounded by the fact that we cannot recruit health care professionals to our region because of the lack of both available and affordable housing.
In Clatsop County, housing truly is health care because without it our health care system suffers.
As the local coordinated care organization, we hear from providers nearly weekly about how the lack of housing impacts their ability to operate. Whether it’s Providence Seaside Hospital needing to find Airbnbs or rooms to rent for providers just to have their shifts covered, or Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare losing approximately 30% of its application pipeline because applicants can’t find anywhere to live, or Advantage Dental only being able to staff their clinic in Seaside for four hours a week due to lack of providers — the message is the same: We must find innovative solutions to address the housing crisis on the coast or our community’s health pays the price.
In March, we were proud to announce that our parent company CareOregon purchased the Red Lion Inn & Suites in Seaside and will begin the process to convert it to much-needed housing for local health care workforce and Oregon Health Plan members with behavioral health needs. Columbia Pacific will operate this property, in partnership with Clatsop Community Action and Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare.
The 50 to 60 units this project will create will help to address the workforce and affordable housing crisis our region faces, but we know that the need outstrips what this one project will be able to provide.
We are heartened to hear that Clatsop County has been added to the governor’s executive order to address homelessness in our state.
Since 2020, Columbia Pacific and its largest provider partners in Clatsop County have invested more than $3.5 million in housing projects running the gamut from keeping the Astoria Warming Center running to investing in projects that address specific needs, such as transitional housing and affordable housing.
As the executive director of your local coordinated care organization, I am inspired by the commitment of area leaders to find homegrown solutions to the housing crisis and would like to personally thank those working tirelessly to make these solutions a reality. I would like to thank our locally run board of directors for believing in this work, our nonprofit partners who are supporting project development, our provider network for their role in helping design and implement projects and CareOregon for making investments in housing in our region possible.
Thank you for believing in the North Coast and working alongside us to make sure that health care works for absolutely everyone.
Mimi Haley is the executive director of the Columbia Pacific Coordinated Care Organization.