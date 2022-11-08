Once the ballots are counted in Tuesday’s Oregon gubernatorial election, this is the acceptance speech that I hope the winner — whoever she is — will give:
Thank you. I owe a great debt of thanks to all Oregonians, and not just to those who voted for me. This is a great state, despite the immense challenges we face. I am honored to be your next governor.
I am well aware that I was elected by a minority of Oregonians. But it will be my around-the-clock job … my sacred duty … to serve all 4.27 million or so Oregonians equitably, fairly and honorably.
I won the election. Now I must earn your trust.
This campaign season has been the nastiest I can recall. The national attitude of “win at all costs” has thoroughly contaminated Oregon politics. I and my campaign are as much at fault as anyone.
I can do better. We must do better. If I run again in four years, my record will be fair game for anyone to critique. But I will run on that record, not on unending vilification of my opponents.
So yes, I won the election. But what we need is victory … for Oregon.
Let us lean on the wisdom of respected Oregonians from both major parties.
First, I’d like to quote Republican Sen. Bill Hansell of Athena, who was quoting Democratic Senate President Peter Courtney of Salem.
Hansell made these comments at the start of this year’s legislative session. He was quoting what Courtney recently had told agricultural producers in Hansell’s Senate district:
“When it comes to legislation, you can have a win or you can have a victory. A win is when one party crams something down and it’s not bipartisan when we end up with a vote. A victory is when we work on good policy to bring (people) together and we have a bill that will be supported on both sides of the aisle and also in both chambers” of the Legislature.
As your governor, it will be my obligation to nurture and guide us toward mutual victories in every phase of state government — not partisan or political or ideological wins. Compromise is not a dirty word. Few ideas are wholly bad.
Instead of letting the wounds of this campaign season fester, we must come together to heal them as best we can.
My two main opponents in this race are good people despite our well-documented political differences. You wouldn’t know from our campaign ads; but in the Legislature, we voted the same way on most bills. That’s because the majority of legislation is bipartisan and noncontroversial.
I will invite each of my opponents to suggest talented people to serve on my transition team for the governorship — and to consider a role in my administration.
Second, I’d like us to look back to January 1996 and the bitter election fight between Democratic Congressman Ron Wyden of Portland and Republican Senate President Gordon Smith of Pendleton. They fought to fill the Senate seat vacated by Republican Bob Packwood.
At the last minute, Wyden set aside his negative campaigning. He narrowly defeated Smith in the nation’s first congressional election conducted by mail.
Later that year, Smith won Oregon’s election to succeed Republican Mark O. Hatfield in the Senate. Wyden and Smith met to bury their hostilities. They eventually became good friends — doing good work for Oregon. Sometimes holding town halls around the state together, though often voting against each other on national issues.
When Democrat Jeff Merkley defeated Smith for reelection in 2008, Wyden talked on the Senate floor about how the national press had referred to Wyden and Smith as the Senate’s odd couple:
“Well, I want people to know that gentle spirit, that Mormon from wheat and pea country taught this Jewish fellow from the city an awful lot about the too often forgotten voices, particularly those in our rural communities.”
Let us learn from one another. Let us build and keep friendships despite our political differences.
Third, speaking of the great Governor and Senator Hatfield, he hired people onto his staff regardless of their party affiliation. So did Republican Gov. Vic Atiyeh. Is it any wonder that Hatfield and Atiyeh were so highly regarded?
I promise that party affiliation will not be a litmus test in my governor’s office. We will review the performance of every agency head — that will take time — and every state board appointment. I then will appoint, or retain, the most qualified person whom I can find, recognizing what is needed in that position.
As I conclude my comments, I’ll end with the example set by former Democratic Congresswoman Darlene Hooley, who was initially inspired to enter local politics because of defective equipment at a local playground.
During her six terms in Congress, she didn’t make a big splash nationally. She focused on Oregon. And her staff, like Hatfield’s and Wyden’s, was known for its great constituent service.
Solving problems. Cutting through federal red tape. Helping federal agencies work better for Oregonians.
As your next Oregon CEO, that’s my responsibility at the state level. You have my commitment. We will work hard to make government work for you.
I don’t care whether the national media ever know my name. I don’t care about building my resume. I care about serving every Oregonian and every part of this great state.
Let us listen, learn and lead together.
Thank you.