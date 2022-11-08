Balloons

The next governor will have to move beyond a nasty campaign season.

Once the ballots are counted in Tuesday’s Oregon gubernatorial election, this is the acceptance speech that I hope the winner — whoever she is — will give:

Thank you. I owe a great debt of thanks to all Oregonians, and not just to those who voted for me. This is a great state, despite the immense challenges we face. I am honored to be your next governor.

