For 80 years, Clatsop State Forest has supported sustainable timber harvests while also providing recreational opportunities and habitat for important species.
Due to a decades-old contract with the state, surrounding counties and local public service providers receive 64% of all state forest timber revenue. The rest is retained by the Oregon Department of Forestry to cover the costs of managing these forests.
Last fiscal year, harvests in Clatsop State Forest generated $22.9 million in revenue for Clatsop County as well as Clatsop Care Health District, Clatsop Community College, Jewell School District, rural law enforcement and fire protection districts, the Port of Astoria, public transport and other services.
This revenue is just part of the story, however, as many residents of North Coast communities know very well.
The tens of millions of dollars counties receive each year from the Department of Forestry is only the “stumpage” value — money derived from the initial sale of logs to a purchaser, usually a local sawmill. After the sale, harvesting, manufacturing and replanting state forests generates enormous additional economic opportunity for local businesses and workers. These forest-sector workers in turn frequent local shops, restaurants and service providers, helping to ensure rural communities continue to be places people want to visit, live, work and raise a family.
Each year, the Department of Forestry releases a report on the annual benefits of state forests. In addition to stumpage revenue, you’ll see an accounting of the number of visitors and miles of trails maintained, but you won’t see a valuation of the multigeneration, family-owned businesses that make a living in these forests.
Local logging and hauling businesses, road building operations, rock hauling companies, reforestation crews, sawmills, mechanics and trucking companies all participate in state forest timber harvests and rely on the work and the wood products they generate. There are dozens of these businesses and thousands of forest-sector workers on the North Coast. The economic and social benefits generated by these businesses far exceeds the revenue generated through stumpage payments and yet it goes unaccounted for in Salem year after year.
Failing to account for these, arguably more meaningful economic indicators, creates a situation where policymakers and elected leaders often fail to understand and appreciate the true value of the state’s timber harvests.
Leaders need to see the bigger picture when making policy decisions that affect how state forests are managed. Reducing timber harvests in state forests, whether to set aside additional acres for habitat or create carbon banks, does more than reduce stumpage revenue coming into the counties from the state — it also means less work and opportunity for local businesses and less resiliency and vitality in the surrounding rural communities.
The Department of Forestry can easily gather information on the broader impact of state forest harvests on local communities. The department and the Board of Forestry are considering new management plans for state forests, some of which would significantly reduce timber harvests.
All who depend on working public forests should encourage the Department of Forestry and the Board of Forestry to take the time to learn the whole story before making drastic changes to how these forests are managed.