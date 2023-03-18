The Fourth of July is still months away, but residents of the Long Beach Peninsula in Washington state are already dreading what’s to come.

Every year, thousands of people stream in from around the region — which is not, in and of itself a bad thing, since they bring much-needed business. The problem is the fireworks, either brought with them or purchased from local tent sales.

Rebecca Lexa is a naturalist, nature educator, tour guide and writer living on the Long Beach Peninsula in Washington state.

Tags