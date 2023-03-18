The Fourth of July is still months away, but residents of the Long Beach Peninsula in Washington state are already dreading what’s to come.
Every year, thousands of people stream in from around the region — which is not, in and of itself a bad thing, since they bring much-needed business. The problem is the fireworks, either brought with them or purchased from local tent sales.
See, it’s not just the Fourth of July itself where people are allowed to set off fireworks. Several days before and after are also set aside for explosive mayhem. And we’re not just talking little Black Cat firecrackers and bottle rockets here, but entire arrays of mortars akin to those set off in commercial fireworks displays. All of these and more are available to anyone with money to spend.
Add in driving on the beach allowing more people to set themselves up almost anywhere they like, and you have countless explosives being detonated all along Long Beach itself.
These fireworks release large amounts of pollutants into the air, which then may settle onto the soil or land in our water. The pollutants include but are not limited to magnesium, barium, strontium, lead, copper, potassium and lithium, as well as greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide and monoxide, nitrogen, nitrous oxide, and sulfur dioxide (the latter of which is also the cause of acid rain). The paper and plastic debris left behind is also soaked in contaminants, adding even more pollution to the beach and beyond.
The noise is also incredibly disruptive to humans, pets and wildlife.
Many residents have to tranquilize their pets for days to help them get through the onslaught of thundering booms. The Grooming Garage, a local dog boarding and grooming business, shuts down entirely during this time so that the owner can attend to her own pets.
Some people, too, must take medications or even leave the area entirely as the sound of fireworks can exacerbate symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health conditions. But there are no medications available for the many wild animals forced to endure several days and nights of noise. Independence Day lands right in the middle of nesting season for many birds, to include threatened and endangered species like the western snowy plover.
With climate change increasing the duration and severity of seasonal drought, the risk of wildfire is ever higher. Keep in mind that all these fireworks on the beach are mere yards away from countless acres of dried out thickets of nonnative beach grasses. While people are told to keep a certain distance from the dunes and aim away from them, all it takes is one misfired bottle rocket or a spark to start a conflagration. The winds coming in off the ocean could easily fan flames and push them toward houses, businesses and farms.
After everyone heads home, the beach is absolutely covered in fireworks debris, food and drink containers and other garbage, even when people are provided with free trash bags. While local volunteers spend a day cleaning up after the partygoers, it’s impossible to pick up every single bit of litter. And if the tide comes in at the wrong time, it can wash large amounts of trash into the ocean.
Citizens’ groups like Better Beaches and Byways, of which I am a member, have been pushing for a ban on fireworks on the beach. Tired of being subjected to the noise and pollution of this annual display, they have petitioned elected officials on both municipal and county levels. Unsurprisingly, there has been a mix of support and opposition on the part of both officials and the general public.
I’m writing about this now, though, because the residents of the Long Beach Peninsula will be voting to decide whether fireworks should be banned or not. Ballots will be sent out on April 5 and Election Day is April 25. In the interest of transparency, I have requested to be on the committee that is in support of the ban.
I hope that my fellow Long Beach folks will join me in voting for the ban. We are so fortunate to have amazingly natural landscapes and a wondrous variety of wildlife. We owe it to them to protect them from the onslaught of the annual Explode-a-ganza, to say nothing of giving our human neighbors some peace of mind.