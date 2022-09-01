As we marked International Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday and move into the monthlong celebration of Recovery Month this September, I wanted to acknowledge the tremendous community effort that our region has put forth to address this growing crisis in our state.
For many years, the communities of Clatsop, Tillamook and Columbia counties have come together to address substance use disorder and increase access to tools and resources that can help us prevent overdoses in our community.
These amazing partnerships have grown to address stigma, develop harm reduction programs and offer treatment and support for people struggling with substance use disorder. It has been a privilege to partner with all of you in this over the years.
Today, we want to honor all of you who do this work every day, those who have lost loved ones and those living with substance use disorder. Substance use disorder is a chronic condition, and a communitywide concern that impacts us all. Together we have made a difference, and together we can continue to make a difference.
As a result of the hard work we have done together over the years, our region now has a system of care to treat substance use disorder, as well as harm reduction, and overdose prevention programs. We have overdose reversal drugs, such as naloxone, being prescribed and distributed widely.
Since 2016, we have held four annual regional Substance Use Disorder summits to learn and develop innovative ways to address substance use and prevent overdose in our community — because the best ideas for how to approach this issue for our community will come from our community.
Importantly, together we have expanded access to medication for opioid use disorder options throughout the region, including access within primary care, behavioral health organizations, as well as an opioid treatment program. Now, people seeking treatment don’t have to travel several hours round trip to get this lifesaving care. They can get it right here on the coast. In many cases, members can get these services on the same day or next day if they are seeking support for the first time.
Public health agencies, community-based organizations, hospitals, health systems and families who have been impacted by substance use have all played a vital role in helping our region build the infrastructure needed to support and respond to this issue. And together, we will continue to do more to address the growing overdose crisis in our state.
We are confident that together we can continue to raise awareness of this crisis, expand our services, get naloxone to everyone who needs it, and continue to work toward preventing overdose deaths and saving lives.
Dr. Safina Koreishi is medical director at the Columbia Pacific Coordinated Care Organization.