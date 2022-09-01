Clinic
Buy Now

A clinic in Seaside dispenses methadone to help treat addiction.

 Hailey Hoffman/The Astorian

As we marked International Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday and move into the monthlong celebration of Recovery Month this September, I wanted to acknowledge the tremendous community effort that our region has put forth to address this growing crisis in our state.

For many years, the communities of Clatsop, Tillamook and Columbia counties have come together to address substance use disorder and increase access to tools and resources that can help us prevent overdoses in our community.

Dr. Safina Koreishi is medical director at the Columbia Pacific Coordinated Care Organization.

Tags