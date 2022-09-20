Toll

Tolls could be used to upgrade roads and bridges and also to limit driving during peak travel times.

 Rick Bowmer/AP Photo

Toll roads tempted me last week.

Some folks might consider this the devil’s handiwork. Tolling is an inflammatory topic, one that helped derail a badly needed bridge in Salem’s capital, abetted the demise of the Columbia River Crossing and still antagonizes many people around Oregon.

Dick Hughes has been covering the Oregon political scene since 1976.

