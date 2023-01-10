Kate Brown

Gov. Kate Brown, shown here speaking in San Francisco in October, has completed her final term.

 Jeff Chiu/AP Photo

Vic Atiyeh famously said of being Oregon’s governor, “You walk into this office as a peacock, and you walk out as a feather duster.”

To many Oregonians, the current feather duster was worn out long ago. Kate Brown, who turned the keys to the executive office over to Tina Kotek on Monday, ranks as the nation’s least popular governor.

Dick Hughes has been covering the Oregon political scene since 1976.

