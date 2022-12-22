Timber
Buy Now

Hampton Lumber, which has a mill in Warrenton, is a major regional employer.

 Hailey Hoffman/The Astorian

For the first time in three years, the Clatsop Forestry Tour for Community Leaders was live on Oct. 26.

This tour has been going on for well over 30 years, and we were so excited along with 70 community leaders, elected officials, citizens, industry personnel and our Clatsop Forestry & Wood Products Economic Development Committee to hop on two school buses at the Bob Chisholm Community Center in Seaside and go into the woods.

Kevin Leahy is the executive director of Clatsop Economic Development Resources and the Clatsop Community College Small Business Development Center.

Tags