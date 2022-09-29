Clam garden

Clam gardens grow four times more clams, according to Gulf Islands National Park Reserve.

 Swinomish Tribe

Every generation owes it to the next seven generations to protect the environment.

At the rate populations are growing and the climate is changing, it’s getting harder and harder to be optimistic about what will be left for future generations. Last year, we saw salmon and shellfish die before our eyes as a result of record-breaking temperatures in the Pacific Northwest.

Ed Johnstone is the chairman of the Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission.