Butterfly

The Recovering America’s Wildlife Act is pending in Congress.

 Nic Coury/AP Photo

Treaty tribes have been working for decades to get federal support for our essential wildlife programs.

We’re counting on the U.S. Senate to pass the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act to finally make it happen. The time is right. The U.S. House of Representatives passed the bill in June with rare bipartisan support.

Ed Johnstone is the chairman of the Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission.

Tags