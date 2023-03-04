East Palestine

The recent guest column by Andre Stepankowsky on Feb. 4 calling for building trust in combating climate change has just the opposite effect.

We agree with Stepankowsky’s assertion that action on climate change is necessary, but as people whose communities have been threatened by the kinds of projects he promotes, we also find him profoundly disingenuous. Less than a year ago, he wrote a column in The Daily News criticizing Columbia Riverkeeper’s efforts to protect the Columbia River estuary, bemoaning “lost fossil fuel projects” which “would have helped battle climate change.”

Cheryl Johnson is a retired school librarian and a former leader of Columbia Pacific Common Sense. Susan Vosburg is an accountant and her family operates a farm and nursery in Gales Creek. Paul Sansone is a retired renewable energy entrepreneur, nurseryman and small- woodland owner in Gales Creek.

