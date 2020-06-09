In 1956 — my father still tells the story today — a team of baseball players from his hometown in Cananea, Sonora, Mexico, won the regional championship.
My father was about 12, as he recalls, and Los Mineros de Cananea were invited to play baseball at the Arizona-Texas League Invitational in El Paso, Texas.
There were three Afro Latino players from Cuba on the team. They were in for the adventure of playing in their neighboring country against other baseball teams with people from many different backgrounds.
To their surprise, they saw a sign outside of the restaurant where they were all supposed to eat that read, “No dogs, No blacks, No Mexicans.”
They had never experienced that level of racism anywhere else. They did play, but ate their food on the bus and returned home with a sense of bewilderment.
This is not the 1950s and after almost 70 years, one would like to think that we have moved far away from those racial sentiments. However, the abhorrent event of the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minnesota shows us that we haven’t moved very far.
“It could be my father, my brother, my uncle, my cousin, my friend,” said Victoria Sloan, 27, of Brooklyn, in the New York Times on June 2, 2020. “It makes me angry.”
These are the words of one of thousands of protesters who have taken to the streets as a result of systematic racism. As we say in Mexico, this tragedy was just the drop that overflowed the cup. This was one more of too many police brutalities applied disproportionately to people of color.
In addition, with COVID-19, there is a disproportionate burden of illness and death among racial and ethnic minority groups. This suggests how much more vulnerable people of color are during national emergencies.
We need systemic change that will not come from the federal level. It has to start community by community.
The Lower Columbia Hispanic Council would like to stand up with our African American brothers and sisters in their fight for racial equality in the Black Lives Matter movement. We invite you to join us in being part of a big tapestry of cultures woven together in one community, where respect and acceptance are at the head.
You can start in your own home with your own children, but also please consider volunteering your time with any local nonprofit organization that serves the most historically underserved in our community. The Hispanic council would welcome your time and energy in our various programs.
