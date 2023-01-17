Barbara Roberts

Barbara Roberts, who was born in Corvallis, was the last governor born in Oregon.

 Beth Nakamura/The Oregonian

More than 30 years have passed since a native Oregonian was sworn in as our state’s governor.

There is relevance in this trivia question: “Name the last governor born in Oregon.” Hint: That person attended Gov. Tina Kotek’s inauguration last week.

Dick Hughes has been covering the Oregon political scene since 1976.

Tags